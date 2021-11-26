MK Dons has been up and down throughout the EFL over the last five seasons or so, from all the way up in the second tier of English football to the bottom tier in the English football pyramid.

The club are currently plying their trade in League One but having been recently led by Russell Martin and now Liam Manning, the side are on an upward trajectory and will fancy their chances of getting back into the Championship soon. They’ve played some good football are already near the top six in the current League One standings.

They’ve also seen a number of strikers pass through their doors over the last couple of seasons, including free-scoring ones like Kieran Agard, who fired them in for fun in League Two.

If you think you know MK Dons and the strikers they have had over the past five years, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the club and their various forwards.

Quiz: 30 questions about MK Dons’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1) How many league goals did Kieran Agard score in League One for them in the 2016/17 season? 12 13 14 15