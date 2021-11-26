Lincoln City have struggled to mount any sort of play-off push early on in this League One campaign.

The Imps, who were beaten at Wembley in the play-off final last time out, have been unable to replicate last season’s success.

As we wait for Saturday’s fixture with Accrington Stanley, we have devised a 30-question quiz that will test your knowledge on some of the best strikers to have played for Lincoln in the last few years.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: 30 questions about Lincoln City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 In what year did Matt Rhead join Lincoln? 2013 2014 2015 2016