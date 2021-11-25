Quiz: 30 questions about Ipswich Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

League One outfit Ipswich Town will be hoping the likes of Macauley Bonne, Conor Chaplin and Joe Pigott will all play a huge part in firing the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.

With the former two plying their trade in the Championship last term and Pigott scoring 20 third-tier goals for AFC Wimbledon during the 2020/21 campaign, they will be disappointed if they can’t.

But they are currently on track to do so with Bonne scoring for fun and Chaplin looking like a second-tier player playing at the wrong level when he has played, with Paul Cook assembling a squad in the summer capable of securing their second-tier return.

Pigott’s spell has been a little less successful thus far, although he is likely to get his chance to shine at some point at the expense of 26-year-old Bonne, who may even be recalled by parent club Queens Park Rangers midway through the campaign.

The latter is one of five players in this quiz as we ask you 30 questions of some of the best Ipswich Town forwards from the past five years.

Whether you think you can get 100% or not, give it a go and see how you do!

1 of 30 Macauley Bonne joined on loan from which club this summer? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke City