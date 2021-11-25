Quiz: 30 questions about Huddersfield Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Huddersfield Town continue to adapt and evolve as a Football Club, settling back into life in the Championship after two years of dreaming in the Premier League.

Promotion and relegation has meant that there’s been a high turnover of players at the John Smith’s Stadium, not least in the striking department.

Here, we’ve identified some of Town’s best strikers from over the last five years, shaping a bumper 30-question quiz on them.

Can you score 100%? Take it on below:

1 of 30 Who did Huddersfield sign Karlan Grant from? Charlton Athletic Millwall Queens Park Rangers Luton Town