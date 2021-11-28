Hartlepool United News
Quiz: 30 questions about Hartlepool United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?
Hartlepool United are making a good fist of their first season back in League Two after their dramatic promotion from the National League last term.
The Pools have been left in the lurch a touch with Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County but do not look like a side who will be worrying about relegation.
Here, then, we have put together a 30 question quiz on Hartlepool’s best strikers from the last five years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?