Quiz: 30 questions about Harrogate Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

There have been plenty of strikers to lead the line for Harrogate Town in recent years.

Some of those attackers will of course, have enjoyed more success in the final third for the Sulphurites than others.

But just how much do you about some of those who have had the biggest impact in front of goal for the club in the past few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of the best strikers to have played for Harrogate at some point in the last five years, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 30 With which of these clubs did Jon Stead not play for in the Premier League? Blackburn Huddersfield Sheffield United Sunderland