Quiz: 30 questions about Crewe Alex’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

In recent years, Crewe Alexandra have turned to a plethora of players for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The Railwaymen managed to secure promotion to League One in 2020 thanks to the presence of Chris Porter who ended this particular campaign as the club’s top-scorer.

Porter will now be looking to play a role in helping his side avoid relegation to the fourth-tier as Crewe have made a terrible start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently bottom of the League One standings, David Artell’s side will need to step up to the mark in the coming months if they are to push on at this level.

Here, in our latest Crewe quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 30 questions about some of the club’s best strikers from the last five years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Crewe fans!

1 of 30 When did Crewe Alexandra sign Chris Dagnall? 2013 2014 2015 2016