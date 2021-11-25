Burton Albion ended a run of four successive League One defeats with a 4-0 victory against Accrington Stanley during the week.

The Brewers are currently seven points from the play-off positions and will be hoping to edge closer to the top six when they host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Whilst we wait for that clash to come around, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of the best recent strikers to play for Burton.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: 30 questions about Burton Albion’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who does Cauley Woodrow play for now? Barnsley Brentford Fulham QPR