Quiz: 30 questions about Bristol Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Joey Barton would love to have the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Billy Bodin, and Matty Taylor in his current Bristol Rovers squad, that’s for sure.

The South West club has had some quality strikers in recent years but have a different level of player at the moment as they’re down in League Two.

Today, we’ve been looking at the best Rovers strikers from over the past five years and put together a 30-question quiz.

Can you get 30 out of 30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Brandon Hanlan currently play for? Charlton Wycombe Gillingham Colchester United