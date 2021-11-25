Quiz: 30 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

When you think of some of the finest Bolton Wanderers strikers in recent years, one current Trotter in Eoin Doyle comes to mind.

Playing a huge part in their promotion last term, he will be fondly remembered when he does depart the University of Bolton Stadium, though the club will be hoping to retain him for a while yet as he remains a key part of their plans.

Daryl Murphy, Gary Madine, Adam Le Fondre and Zach Clough are the other four players in this quiz as we ask you 30 questions about some of the third-tier outfit’s best forwards over the past five years.

How many do you think you can get? 100%? Anywhere close?

Give it a go and see how you do!

1 of 30 How many league goals did Eoin Doyle score last term? 17 18 19 20