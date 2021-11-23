Blackpool have made some great progress in recent seasons and they’ll be looking to stay on that upward curve in the years to come.

It wasn’t so long ago that they remained in the grips of poor ownership and were struggling in the Football League, so things have certainly changed for the better of late.

How much do you know about some of the best strikers to have played for the club in the last 5 years, though? See if you can get full marks on this quiz on exactly that theme…

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackpool's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many league goals did Jerry Yates score last season? 19 20 21 22