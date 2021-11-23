Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool News

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackpool’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Blackpool have made some great progress in recent seasons and they’ll be looking to stay on that upward curve in the years to come.

It wasn’t so long ago that they remained in the grips of poor ownership and were struggling in the Football League, so things have certainly changed for the better of late.

How much do you know about some of the best strikers to have played for the club in the last 5 years, though? See if you can get full marks on this quiz on exactly that theme…

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackpool's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

How many league goals did Jerry Yates score last season?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about Blackpool’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: