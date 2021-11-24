There have been a number of strikers who have lead the line for Blackburn Rovers in recent times.

Some of those will inevitably, have had more success than others in front of goal for the Ewood Park club.

But just how much do you know about some of those to have been tasked with getting the goals for Rovers in the last few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of Blackburn’s most high profile strikers from the last five years. How many can you get correct?

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackburn Rovers' best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke