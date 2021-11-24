Barnsley have had an up and down last five years – spending some of it in League One and reaching the highs of the play-offs of the Championship last season.

And in that time there has been a few strikers who have really known how to find the back of the net on a regular basis – but what do you know about them?

Here are 30 questions about some of the Yorkshire side’s best forwards since 2016, but can you get full marks?

Quiz: 30 questions about Barnsley’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year did Cauley Woodrow first sign for Barnsley on loan? 2016 2017 2018 2019