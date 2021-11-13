Quiz: 28 questions about some of Sunderland’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Sunderland have seen a lot of players join and leave the club in recent years as their slide down the leagues has produced squad churn.

Looking back on some more enjoyable times and higher quality players than in the current squad we have put together a 28 question quiz on a handful of the Black Cats’ most expensive ever signings. Take a trip down Memory Lane and test your knowledge.

Do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 28 What year was Didier Ndong born? 1992 1993 1994 1995