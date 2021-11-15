Quiz: 28 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% correct?

Sheffield Wednesday have not found the going straightforward since they were relegated from the Championship but they are showing signs of improvement.

Darren Moore came into the season under pressure to try and get a squad of new players to gel and get the Owls in a position where they could challenge for an immediate return to the Championship. There have been some difficult moments so far this term, but recently their form has started to pick up.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial because Sheffield Wednesday will want to have reduced the gap to the top-six as much as possible by the time the January transfer comes around. That could give them another chance to make the right signings to strengthen their squad.

While we wait to see what happens with Sheffield Wednesday’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a 28 question quiz on some of the Owls’ most expensive signings. Can you score 100%!

