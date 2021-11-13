Reading managed to secure a vital win last time against Birmingham City to ensure that they went into the international break having ended a four-game losing run.

It has been a difficult situation for the Royals so far this term with them having the potential threat of a points deduction still hanging over them.

Therefore, despite some good results and performances at times it has always been difficult to assess where the Royals in the context of the rest of the league.

It is vital that Reading use their win at Birmingham to kick start a brighter run of form after the international break because they need as many points on the board as possible considering they may still get handed a points deduction.

While we wait to see what happens with Reading’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a 28 question quiz on some of the Royals’ most expensive signings. Can you score 100%!

