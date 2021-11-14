Quiz: 28 questions about some of QPR’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Queens Park Rangers have made a fair few splashes in the transfer market over the years, to varying levels of success.

Whilst some big-money arrivals have been hits in west London, others have been considerable misses and here we’re looking at a collection of both in this latest QPR quiz.

There are 28 questions to get right, or wrong, on some of the club’s most expensive arrivals in the quiz below, then – see how you get on!

1 of 28 Esteban Granero made his QPR league debut against Manchester City – True or false? True False