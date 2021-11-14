Port Vale have made a strong start to the new League Two campaign, accumulating 29 points from their opening 16 games.

It is a points tally that leaves them second in the division and a mere two points from top spot.

The Valiants will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid next week when they face Oldham Athletic who are currently in the division’s bottom two.

But before that clash, we have put together a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Port Vale’s most expensive signings.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Port Vale’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Who did Gareth Ainsworth arrive at Port Vale from? Preston Cambridge Lincoln Wimbledon