Peterborough are no doubt delighted to be back in the Championship after a few seasons away.

After many a campaign spent battling at the top end of the third tier desperate for a promotion, the club finally broke back into the second tier and are now eager to ensure they stay there for as long as possible.

They are doing a good enough job so far, staying just above the drop zone – and they’ll be keen to ensure it stays that way as well.

It could be down to their recruitment over the summer (and the last summer window before that too), with the side bringing in a number of players on big deals and for some rather large transfer fees too.

If you think you know Peterborough then and their most expensive players, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and their exploits in the transfer market.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Peterborough United’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 1) Where does Oliver Norburn play? CB GK ST CM