Nottingham Forest may have not spent any time in the top flight of English football for a while, but it hasn’t stopped them splashing the cash in recent years.

The likes of Joao Carvalho and Britt Assombalonga arrived at the City Ground for significant fees despite the Reds being a Championship club and it’s fair to say they had differing impacts.

What do you know about those two and some other expensive Forest acquisitions over the years though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get 100 per cent!

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 How much did Joao Carvalho cost Forest? €5 million €10 million €15 million €20 million