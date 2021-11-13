Millwall
Quiz: 28 questions about some of Millwall’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?
Millwall continue to plug away in the Championship, hoping that 2021/22 can finally be the year that they break into the play-offs.
The squad assembled under Gary Rowett has plenty of quality and has had a lot of money pumped into it.
On the topic of ‘expensive signings’, this latest Football League World quiz focuses on seven players Millwall have spent significant cash on, asking you a range of questions on each of them.
Can you score 100%?