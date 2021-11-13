Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Millwall’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Millwall continue to plug away in the Championship, hoping that 2021/22 can finally be the year that they break into the play-offs. 

The squad assembled under Gary Rowett has plenty of quality and has had a lot of money pumped into it.

On the topic of ‘expensive signings’, this latest Football League World quiz focuses on seven players Millwall have spent significant cash on, asking you a range of questions on each of them.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Millwall's most expensive signings - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28

In what year was Tom Bradshaw born?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 28 questions about some of Millwall’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: