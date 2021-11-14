Quiz: 28 questions about some of Hartlepool United’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players signed by Hartlepool United.

Some of those will of course, required a larger payment than others from the club, and have been more of a success at Victoria Park.

But how much do you know about some of the Monkey Hangers’ bigger money signings from throughout their history?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 28 questions about some of Hartlepool’s most expensive signings ever, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 28 In what year did Hartlepool sign Sam Collins? 2008 2010 2012 2014