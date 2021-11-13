Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Fulham’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Having bounced between the Premier League and the Championship a fair bit in recent years, Fulham have made some big-money moves in the transfer market.

It would be a surprise to see them splash the cash in January given the blockbuster signing of Harry Wilson in the summer but you’d never rule it out.

Fulham’s most expensive signings are the subject of our 28-question quiz today. It’s not going to be easy but can you score 100%?

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Fulham's most expensive signings - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28

1. Which national team does Jean Michael Seri play for?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 28 questions about some of Fulham’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: