Blackburn Rovers
Quiz: 28 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?
Blackburn Rovers are currently denied a spot in the Championship play-offs because of goal difference.
Tony Mowbray’s side have made a decent start to the new second-tier campaign, and will certainly be expecting to maintain a top-six push as the season progresses.
With international football putting Championship action on halt, we have devised a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of Blackburn’s most expensive signings.
Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments..