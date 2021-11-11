Bournemouth will be looking to continue their stunning start to their Sky Bet Championship season when they return from the international break on Sunday 21st November against Derby County.

Here, we have devised a 28 question quiz about some of the club’s most expensive ever signings as we aim to put even the most ardent of Bournemouth fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you get in the comments section down below!

Quiz: 28 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth's most expensive signings - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Which club was Jefferson Lerma signed from? Villarreal Real Betis Valencia Levante