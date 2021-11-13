Coventry City have enjoyed an exceptional start to the season and the Sky Blues have got themselves into a great position in the Championship to challenge for the play-offs.

There would have been too many predicting that the Sky Blues would be in fourth place in the table at this point in the season and that is testament to the job that has been done by Mark Robins so far this term. However, Coventry really did need their win against Bristol City last time out to get their form back on track after a more difficult period.

It is vital that Coventry maintain their form over the coming weeks if they are to remain inside the top-six in the Championship. Therefore, they will need to hit the ground running straight after the international break.

While we wait to see what happens with Coventry‘s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 28 questions on some of their most expensive signings. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: 28 questions about Coventry City‘s most expensive signings - Can you score 100% on this? 1 of 28 Craig Bellamy’s first-ever league goal for Coventry City came against which side? Newcastle United Aston Villa Southampton Birmingham City