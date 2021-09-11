Russell Martin is slowly but surely embedding a new and easy on the eye style of play into the Swansea City squad, as the games come thick and fast in the Championship it will be interesting to see how the Swans adapt after the international break.

Swansea were known for playing attractive football for a period of time in the Premier League with Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup in particular making memories at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Here, then, we have put together a 26 question quiz on the ins and outs in the dugout over the years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 26 questions about Swansea City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What country is Steve Cooper from? England Scotland Northern Ireland Wales