Quiz: 26 questions about Ipswich Town’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Ipswich Town have started the season slowly in League One with just three points from their opening five games, now preparing to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Paul Cook has the previous record behind him to suggest he will get the Tractor Boys on an upward trajectory sooner rather than later.

Here, then, we have put together a 26 question quiz on the ins and outs of the Portman Road dugout in years gone by, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 26 What country is Paul Lambert from? Wales Scotland Northern Ireland England