Quiz: 24 questions about some of Cardiff City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

Kieffer Moore is one of the first names on the team sheet for Cardiff City at the moment.

The Welshman is one of the most high profile strikers in the second tier, with this in mind it is high time to test your knowledge on the Bluebirds’ top strikers from years gone by.

Here, then, we have put together a 24 question about some of Cardiff City’s best ever strikers, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 24 questions about some of Cardiff City’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What year was John Toshack born? 1948 1949 1950 1951