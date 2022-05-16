It seems like it’s only a matter of time before League One side Sunderland get themselves back to the Championship, whether they succeed this season or not.

To take your mind away from what looks set to be a nerve-racking play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers, we’re testing your knowledge on the Black Cats, from their formation up to the present day.

Do you think you can score all 24 questions right on this quiz though? At least 75%?

See how well you do, play against your mates and see how you compare!

Quiz: 24 facts every Sunderland supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 When were they founded? 1877 1878 1879 1880