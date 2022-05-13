Stoke City will be looking to move forward as a club next season after securing a 14th place finish in the Championship during the previous term.

Although the likes of Lewis Baker and Jacob Brown managed to produce some impressive performances for the Potters in the second-tier, the club’s lack of consistency at this level ultimately led to them falling out of contention for a play-off place.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill will need to nail his transfer recruitment this summer in order to have the best chance of guiding the club to new heights in the second-tier.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Stoke knowledge by asking you 24 questions about the club.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: 24 facts every Stoke City supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Stoke City face in the 2011 FA Cup final? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal