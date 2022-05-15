Sheffield United have had a strong season this year and a top six finish means they are battling it out in the play-offs in the hope of reaching the Premier League again.

The first leg of their semi-final against Nottingham Forest saw a late Sander Berge goal give the Blades hope after Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had put the opposition 2-0 up, with the second leg to come on Tuesday.

Should they be able to overcome their opponents, they will then face Huddersfield Town or Luton Town in the final.

The game is sure to a close one so as fans await the game, we’ve produced a quiz all about Sheffield United.

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield United supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Sheffield United founded? 1883 1886 1889 1901