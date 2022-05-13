Showing positive signs as Preston North End boss, Ryan Lowe now has a full summer to prepare for what he will be hoping will be a full Championship season in charge of the Lilywhites.

Whilst we wait and see what this summer has in store for Preston regarding their recruitment, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of Preston North End facts.

Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?

Quiz: 24 facts every Preston North End supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was PNE officially founded as a football club? 1870 1875 1880 1885