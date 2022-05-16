Portsmouth would have been hoping to challenge for a place in the play-offs during the 2021/22 campaign after narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last year.

However, as a result of a lack of consistency at this level, Pompey ended the latest term 10 points adrift of Wycombe Wanderers who clinched the final spot in this aforementioned competition earlier this month.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley will be looking to assemble a squad this summer which is capable of reaching new heights in League One next season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Pompey knowledge by asking you 24 questions about the club.

Quiz: 24 facts every Portsmouth supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City