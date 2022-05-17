Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lincoln City

Quiz: 24 facts every Lincoln City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Published

3 mins ago

on

League One side Lincoln City may undergo quite a few changes this summer with Mark Kennedy coming in to replace Michael Appleton.

Considering the fact Kennedy has only just been appointed at the LNER Stadium though, it may take a while for their summer business to materialise and with this, we’re keeping you busy with this 24-question quiz on the Imps!

We are testing your knowledge of the third-tier outfit – but do you think you can score 24/24?

Find out by giving the quiz a go – and let us know how you do when you’re done!

1 of 24

When was the club founded?


