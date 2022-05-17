Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City News

Quiz: 24 facts every Hull City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

For Hull City, the Sky Bet Championship season is over and they will feel as though it was at least job well done in terms of staying in the division.

That is perhaps the least they wanted from the campaign but they can now head into the summer looking to add to their squad and trying to climb up the division next season.

In the meantime, what’s your knowledge of all things Hull City like? Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks…

Quiz: 24 facts every Hull City supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24

What year were Hull founded?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 24 facts every Hull City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: