Quiz: 24 facts every Doncaster Rovers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

The 2021/22 season is one that those of a Doncaster Rovers would probably rather forget, following a disappointing relegation from League One.

That is something Donny will be looking to bounce back from next season, as they aim to win promotion from League Two.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about the club.

To help do that, we’ve given you 24 questions about a variety of topics related to Doncaster Rovers, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 24 In what year were Doncaster formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885