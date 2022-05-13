Derby County
Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?
Derby County fans have underlined their pride in the football club this season amid some turbulent times off the pitch.
What more could we really expect, though, from a club drenched in history?
In this latest Football League World quiz, we dive into some of that history and piece together 24 questions about the club.
A lot are facts that the club’s die-hard fans should know the answer to as well.
Can you score 100%? Take on the quiz below…