Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Derby County fans have underlined their pride in the football club this season amid some turbulent times off the pitch. 

What more could we really expect, though, from a club drenched in history?

In this latest Football League World quiz, we dive into some of that history and piece together 24 questions about the club.

A lot are facts that the club’s die-hard fans should know the answer to as well.

Can you score 100%? Take on the quiz below…

Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24

In what year were Derby founded?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: