Quiz: 24 facts every Coventry City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

It’s been a fantastic season for Coventry City, who may have fallen short of the top six but can hold their heads high on the back of their achievements in the Championship in 2021/22.

It’s made even better by the fact that the club and the fans were back at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Our quiz today is packed full of facts that Coventry supporters should know about their club, can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When were Coventry last promoted? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21