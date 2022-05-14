Charlton Athletic have endured a very disappointing 2021/22 season and they will need to improve to avoid another campaign of struggle in the third tier.

The Addicks have produced some memorable moments even since their relegation from the Premier League in 2007 and will be hoping the good times can return in the not too distant future.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, to see if you know these facts that every Addick should know about their club, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 24 facts every Charlton Athletic supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1885 1895 1905 1915