Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

Cardiff City endured a difficult season in the Championship that fell below expectations after a couple of promising campaigns since their relegation from the Premier League.

The Bluebirds integrated a handful of exciting younger players into the first team this term and will be hoping to build on that experience under Steve Morison.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, to see if you know these 24 facts every Cardiff supporter should, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909