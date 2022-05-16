Bristol Rovers will be looking to achieve a relative amount of success in League One next season after securing a place in this division on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Gas achieved automatic promotion alongside Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers by securing a 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United earlier this month.

In order to have the best chance of competing in the third-tier, Rovers may need to add some fresh faces to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Rovers knowledge by asking you 24 questions about the club.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: 24 facts every Bristol Rovers supporter should know about their club - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Where did Bristol Rovers finish in League Two last season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th