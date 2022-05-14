Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that they can challenge for League One promotion next season after what has been an impressive return to England’s third-tier.

Whilst we wait and see how this summer plays out from a recruitment perspective, and how they fare up next season in League One, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

Can you score full marks on this quiz?

Quiz: 24 facts every Bolton Wanderers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1874 1878 1882 1886