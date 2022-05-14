Quiz: 24 facts every Blackburn Rovers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

The 2021/22 season was certainly an eventful one for Blackburn Rovers.

After an excellent start to the campaign saw them battle for promotion from the Championship, a drop in form during the latter stages of the campaign saw them drop out of the top six completely.

It has also now been confirmed that manager Tony Mowbray will leave Ewood Park when his contract expires this summer

However, we’re shifting our focus from that for a few moments, to see what you know about you know about the club.

So here, we’ve given you 24 questions all about Blackburn Rovers, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881