Barnsley have endured a very difficult 2021/22 season in suffering relegation from the Championship.

Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi ultimately failed to build on the club’s performances under Valerien Ismael in 2020/21 and the Tykes are looking for a new manager to help them bounce back immediately in League One next season.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, every Barnsley supporter should know these 24 facts about the club, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 24 facts every Barnsley supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1877 1887 1897 1907