Tranmere Rovers might currently be playing their football in League Two but they’re still one of the most historic clubs in the entire EFL.

Having been formed back in the 1880s, there have been decades of football associated with the side, as they have gone up and down the football pyramid. They’ve challenged for – and won – silverware too, although they’ve never been quite as high up as the Premier League.

Still, the fourth tier outfit have plenty of roots in the beautiful game and there is plenty to know about Rovers. They’ll be hoping that they can be restored to their former glories sooner rather than later too and perhaps expand on them to boot.

If you think you know Tranmere Rovers then and some of the key information about the side, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the club and all of their history throughout the seasons.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: 23 things literally every Tranmere Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 1) What year was the club founded in? 1884 1885 1886 1887