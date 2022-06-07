Swindon Town had a successful season in League Two this year.

Due to their impressive form across the campaign, Ben Garner’s side were able to finish the league in a play-off spot.

However, Swindon were unable to beat their opponents across two legs of a semi-final in the play-offs despite their best efforts and taking the game to penalties.

The Robins now face another season in League Two but will be hoping they can build upon what they built this season and go for promotion again.

Whilst we await the new season, we’ve created you a quiz all about Swindon Town.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Swindon Town fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Swindon Town founded? 1876 1879 1881 1884