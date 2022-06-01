Swansea City did not have the campaign they would have been hoping for in 2021/22.

In the end, the Swans finished the Championship campaign sitting 15th in the table, threatening neither the relegation zone nor the play-offs.

Under Russell Martin, though, there is optimism over what the future might hold.

Having said that, why not put your Swansea City knowledge to the test in this brand new FLW quiz all about the Swans.

See if you can score as close to perfectly as you can – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: 23 things literally every Swansea City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 WHAT YEAR WERE SWANSEA FOUNDED? 1892 1902 1912 1922