Quiz: 23 things literally every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

The 2021/22 season was certainly a memorable one for those associated with Sunderland.

Victory in the play-off saw the club finally end their time in League One, and secure promotion back to the Championship, where they will now be looking to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the club.

To help do that, we’ve given you 23 questions about a variety of topics related to Sunderland, but how many of those can you get correct?

1 of 23 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1882 1885 1888