It has been a remarkable rise up the English footballing pyramid for Salford City, who became an EFL club for the very first time a few years ago thanks to investment from the Class of 92.

The story of the ex-Manchester United players transforming the club has been well documented, but what do you know about the Ammies?

Take our brand new Salford quiz and see if you can score full marks – don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others!

Quiz: 23 things literally every Salford City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Salford founded? 1920 1930 1940 1950